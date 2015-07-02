2nd arrest for Horry County teacher in connection with harassment charge

CONWAY, SC (AP) – A Horry County teacher has been arrested for the second time in connection with a harassment charge.

The Sun News reports jail records show 36-year-old Adam Varnadore, of Conway, was charged with second-degree harassment Monday. Varnadore works at Whittemore Park Middle School.

Police say Varnadore was making unwanted contact on the Internet and by telephone to a woman, despite a no-contact order.

Police say the harassment charge stems from incidents that occurred in December and February.

In March, police say Varnadore was arrested in connection with first-degree harassment of the same victim.

Spokesperson for Horry County schools Teal Harding says that officials will review Varnadore’s recent arrest to determine any disciplinary action.

Varnadore has been released on bail. It is unclear if he has an attorney.