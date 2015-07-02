Myrtle Beach Boys and Girls Club searching for a new home

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW)- At the start of the next school year, nearly 150 Myrtle Beach kids could lose the place they go for their after school programs,

The Horry County School District has plans to demolish the building that currently house the Myrtle Beach Family Learning Center. The Boys and Club rents space there and as a result will lose the space for all programs for its elementary aged members.

“So it’s a little nerve wrecking but I think we are in a great community who has always supported us so I think that the community is going to come together and we’re going to find a place,” Club Chief Executive Officer Dione Buonto said.

The non-profit organization has to find another space by September and right now it’s looking at every alternative.

“We want to look at something temporary which could lead to permanent or we want to look at a temporary situation in anticipation of some sort of capital campaign to get maybe our own structure in the future,” Buonto said.

During the search for a new building the club’s teen members are now stepping up to help their family.

“At first I was just going to raise money for our activities and stuff and then I wanted to raise money for the tweens club because they are the future us and the next generation.”

Zaria Brown is a member of the teen center and came up with the idea for a fundraiser to go toward the new building. She also knows personally what the center means to the kids.

“It’s important to me as well because my brother he enjoys going there and thinking how he won’t have nowhere to go afterwards kind of breaks up his fun of being there because it’s like a second home to other kids,” Zaria Brown said.

It’s an impact of the club bigger than any concerns for a new building.

“Well it is larger than the building or where we’re actually housed because you know that’s logistics, what’s important about this program is that we’re teaching the kids that they belong to a community that cares,” Buonto said.

The club’s fundraiser will be Tuesday, July 14, at Kudzu Bakery on North Kings Highway from 10am until 4pm.