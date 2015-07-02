NASCAR tracks jointly ask fans not to fly Confederate flag

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) – Every track that hosts a NASCAR national series race has asked its fans to refrain from displaying the Confederate flag at its events.

In a statement signed by International Speedway Corp., Speedway Motorsports Inc. and 30 tracks, the facilities vowed to have “welcoming environments in all of sports and entertainment.”

The statement released Thursday includes independent tracks such as Tony Stewart’s Eldora Speedway in Rossburg, Ohio, Pocono Raceway and Canadian Tire Motorsport Park.

NASCAR Chairman Brian France has called the flag a symbol he personally finds offensive and said he wants to be as aggressive as possible in barring it from sanctioned events.

Daytona International Speedway will hold a voluntary flag exchange program this weekend in which fans can swap any flag of their choice for an American flag.