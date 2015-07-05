Florence native celebrates 100th birthday

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) – One woman in the Pee Dee hit a milestone Saturday as she celebrated her 100th birthday.

The city came out to celebrate Mrs. Eula Mae Graham Cummings.

Friends, family and residents in the community who knew Mrs. Cummings all gathered at the SIMT building at Florence Darlington Technical college to show their appreciation for the 100 years of life she has seen.

Mrs. Cummings has been a resident of the area her whole life.

She was born June 22, 1915 in Florence County and raised on the family farm that her parents owned.

Cummings is very active in her church and loves talking to her 6 children, 17 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren, and 1 great great grandchild.

She says she loves to cook, fish, travel and reciting poems. She attributes her long life to her faith.

Mrs. Cummings says she is thankful for the turnout and that this was one of the best days of her life.