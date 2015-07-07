Plane crash victims ID’d as father, son from Moncks Corner

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A News Conference was held at noon for the F-16, small plane crash that happened in Moncks Corner, S.C.

The Berkeley County Coroner released the names of the two victims that died in the small plane crash. Michael Johnson, 68, and Joseph Johnson, 30, were the passenger and pilot in the small plane that collided with the F-16.

The coroner said that only Michael Johnson’s body has been found, they are still actively searching for the other victim. It was confirmed that Micheal and Joseph were father and son and both resided in Moncks Corner.

Micheal Johnson’s body was found in the Cooper River in the immediate area of the crash sight.

The National Transportation Safety Board is currently focusing on the accident sight of the Cessna and will transition to the F-16 sight soon.

Officials say the F-16 fighter jet collided with a Cessna over South Carolina. The Air Force pilot ejected safely.

Knudson says the pilot of the F-16 ejected and “is apparently uninjured.” He says there are not yet any details on what caused the collision.

A witness to the crash reported to WCBD that he saw two planes collide in the air and saw a huge explosion, describing it as a “ball of fire in the air.”

The Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement that the fighter jet collided with a Cessna C150 around 11 a.m. The collision happened about 11 miles north of Charleston.

Bill Salisbury with the Berkeley County Rescue Squad said the civilian plane was “probably going to Myrtle Beach,” but the definite route has not yet been determined.

Officials said they believe the pilot ejected from the F-16. The Shaw Air Force Base in Sumter, SC confirms on its Twitter account that “A Shaw AFB F-16 fighting falcon crashed today near Joint Base Charleston at 11:30 a.m. The pilot on board is accounted for.”

The Twitter account, noted as the Official Shaw Air Force Base, also reported through a recent post that “A team of investigators will convene to determine the cause of the accident.”