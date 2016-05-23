Conway man jailed after hitting victim with car following bar fight, police say

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A Conway man is behind bars for attempted murder after he reportedly ran over another man with his car following an argument at Boathouse Waterway Bar & Grill Sunday night.

A police report states Joshua William Maiden, 32, of Conway, was escorted out of the bar along with the victim after the two men got into an argument. When officers arrived at the Boathouse around 8:34 p.m. Sunday night, the 27-year-old male victim was laying in the roadway directly in front of the bar, according to the report.

The officer called for assistance from Horry County Fire Rescue and EMS and stayed with the victim until medics arrived. Witnesses told police that after the two men were escorted out of the bar, the victim began walking toward the suspect’s vehicle, the report state. The suspect then accelerated and “turned his vehicle in the victim’s direction and intentionally struck him.”

Witnesses go on to say that Maiden turned his car around to run over the victim again after striking him with the car. Employees of the bar and other witnesses tried to stop the car, but could not. They did, however, get a license number from the car and gave it to police, the report details.

The officer went inside the Boathouse to gather witness statements and was given a video of Maiden assaulting the victim with a beer bottle and his fists before bar staff broke up the fight, according to the report. Officers later located Maiden and took him into custody.

Mainden was booked into J. Reuben Long at 12:49 a.m. Monday morning on one count of attempted murder. Online booking records show no bail has been set for Maiden.