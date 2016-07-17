Death penalty sought, wrongful death suit filed in murders of Darlington 9-year-old and grandmother

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – The man accused of killing a 9-year-old girl and the child’s grandmother could face the death penalty if found guilty of the crimes.

The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office arrested two suspects in connection with the July 2016 murders of Deziyah Davis, 9, and her grandmother, 52-year-old Denise Couplin, both of Darlington.

Cephas Cowick, 23, and Kathrine Baucom Cowick, 25, are each charged with murder. Sheriff Byrd confirmed that the two suspects were husband and wife.

Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee says the victims were discovered the morning of July 17, 2016.

Sheriff Wayne Byrd says the call came in around 11:54 a.m. that morning regarding two deceased victims at a home off Highway 151 near the Darlington Dragway. Deputies discovered the 9-year-old little girl and her grandmother inside the home, and the coroner’s office ruled both deaths a homicide.

SLED crime scene and SLED child fatality units were called to assist in the investigation.

In a court document filed June 6, the state confirms that William Rogers, Jr., solicitor for the Fourth Judicial Circuit, will seek the death penalty against Cephas Cowick for the murders of Couplin and Davis.

The deceased child’s mother has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Cephas Cowick, Kathrine Cowick, and Jermika Couplin, who is the personal representative of the deceased grandmother’s estate.

Tonay Davis, mother of the murdered 9-year-old and daughter of the murdered 52-year-old, claims that the death of her daughter was preventable. In the wrongful death lawsuit, Davis alleges that her mother, Denise Couplin, asked for 9-year-old Deziyah Davis to spend time with her during the summer months, including overnight trips.

Davis’ lawsuit claims that unbeknownst to her, Denise Couplin “had questionable involvement with illegal activity including drug use and associating with individuals who sold and used drugs.” The lawsuit goes on to claim that on July 17, 2016, Couplin allowed Cephas and Kathrine Cowick into her home. An argument ensued, leading to an altercation at which point Cephas Cowick shot and killed Denise Couplin and Deziyah Davis.

The lawsuit details how Tonay Davis has incurred “funeral expenses, loss of services, loss of companionship, loss of comfort and use of intestate’s society, anxiety, wounded feelings, shock, grief, mental anguish, suffering, sorrow and bereavement as a result of her (Deziyah Davis) death.”

Tonay Davis is requesting actual damages, punitive damages, legal costs, and “such other and further relief” as the court would see fit.