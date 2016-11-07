Myrtle Beach police arrest suspect in Pure Ultra Club shooting

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach police say they have the suspected gunman in a club shooting in custody.

According to Lt. Joey Crosby with the Myrtle Beach Police Department, officers with the Myrtle Beach Police Department, South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, and the United States Marshals Task Force arrested Cleavon Oneal Dantzler, of Myrtle Beach, in connection with a shooting that occurred on November 5, 2016 at Pure Ultra Club.

Dantzler is charged with five counts of attempted murder, felon in possession of a firearm, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Lt. Crosby says the shooting happened at 2:30 a.m. the morning of Nov. 5 at the Pure Ultra Club on Main Street and appeared to target one person. The other four who were shot were bystanders, he said.

One of the people hurt was treated at the club. Three others were treated and released from a local hospital. The fifth shooting victim was at the hospital getting treatment, Crosby said. That victim’s condition was not released.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to call the Myrtle Beach Police Department at (843) 918-1382.