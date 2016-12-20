Florence police observe increase in number of car break-ins

WBTW News Staff Published: Updated:
lattacarbreakins

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – The Florence Police Department announced Tuesday it has seen an increase in thefts from motor vehicles this month.

Since July of this year, the average number of theft from motor vehicle cases per month has been around 45, Lt. Mike Brandt with Florence Police Department said. As of Monday, the number of  incidents in the last 19 days has already surpassed the average number of monthly break-ins.

Police say in many of these cases, the vehicles were left unlocked in the driveway of homes.  Brandt says in one recent case near the 400 block of Third Loop road, six guns were stolen from cars.

The Florence Police Department reminds people to remove valuables  including gifts, guns and electronic devices from vehicles and lock vehicle doors, even at home. Visible items left in cars such as purses, gifts, or even loose change can tempt thieves.

Frequently, these crimes lead to additional losses from identity theft and banking card fraud. If it is not possible to take items with you, secure items in the trunk or hide them as much as possible.

Additionally, any suspicious behavior like people lurking in the parking lot or looking into vehicles should be reported to law enforcement immediately.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s