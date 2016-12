CLIO, SC (WBTW) – Marlboro County Sheriff Charles Lemon says the First Citizens Bank was robbed around 2:45 Tuesday afternoon.

According to Lemon, the First Citizens Bank located at 114 S Main Street is the only bank in Clio

Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office is assisting the Clio Police Department with the investigation.

Lemon says deputies are currently searching for a male suspect dressed in dark colored clothing.