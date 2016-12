MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach police are looking for a man wanted for domestic violence second degree.

Police say 51-year-old Richard James Smith could be using the alias Richard James Ball.

He is 6 feet tall and about 145 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Myrtle Beach Police Department at 843-918-1382.