MBPD searches for missing man after family receives threatening messages on Facebook

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach police are searching for a man who last spoke to his family a week ago.

A post on the Myrtle Beach Police Department Facebook page says 30-year-old Howard Wilson was in the Myrtle Beach area and was trying to get back to North Carolina.

The police report says he was supposed to get on a Greyhound Bus on Dec 13, but messaged his family that he did not get on the bus and ended contact.

Wilson’s family received messages from the victim’s Facebook account on Dec. 14 saying if they didn’t wire $80 for a bus ticket and $10 for something to eat, the victim was “going to end up in the cemetery”, the report says. The victim’s mother asked if they were going to kill him, and the reply she received said “I’m not going to say that, but read between the lines”.

According to the police report, the family advised officers that the victim “uses heroin and makes enemies (money issues) wherever he goes.”

Police say Wilson is 6 feet tall, 260 pounds, has a scar on his elbow from a previous surgery, tattoos on his shoulders and the state of Texas and half the state of Indiana tattooed on his calves.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Myrtle Beach police at 843-918-1382