Myrtle Beach girls advance to Beach Ball semifinals

Myrtle Beach girls coach Jennifer Dennison talks to her team on the sidelines during a 51-46 win over Lake Highland Prep in the Crescent Bank Holiday Invitational.
MYRTLE BEACH – Four players scored in double figures as Myrtle Beach beat Lake Highland Prep (Fla.) 51-46 in the quarterfinals of the Crescent Bank Holiday Invitational.

Kiana Adderton led all scorers with 12 points. Nia Sumpter scored 11 with 12 rebounds. Kira Bell also had 11 points. Jalah Horton contributed 10.

Myrtle Beach led by three at halftime and pushed its lead to 29-21 within two minutes after the break. But outside shooting helped Lake Highland stay close, and the Highlanders tied the game on a layup by Zanoria Cruz with 3:27 left.

Bell hit two free throws with 0:58 left to put Myrtle Beach ahead 48-46, and the Seahawks went 5 of 9 at the line in the final minute to preserve the win.

Myrtle Beach advances to face Monacan (Va.) in the semifinals Wednesday at 6:45 p.m. Megan Walker, a Connecticut signee and the nation’s No. 1 player, led the Chiefs past Norcross, 58-57, in the quarterfinals.

