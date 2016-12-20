Robeson County schools offers free lunch to students over holiday break

LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW) – The Public Schools of Robeson County Child Nutrition Program will be offering free lunches for children up to 18 years old during the holiday break at Lumberton Junior High.

According to a press release from Tasha Oxendine with the Public Schools of Robeson County, the meals will be provided on December 22, 23, 26, 27, 28, 29, and 30. Lunchtime will last from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. There is no requirement for application or registration and is open to any child up to age 18.

Adults may participate in the lunch program for an average cost of $3. The program is sponsored by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services and is to ensure area children get a healthy meal during the holidays.

Groups and organizations that wish to participate should contact Fred McKinnon, PSRC Child Nutrition Director, at 910.374.2047.

Information above is from a submitted press release