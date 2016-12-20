US soldier who took down Paris gunman selected to lead Myrtle Beach Military Appreciation Parade

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Army National Guard Specialist Alek Skarlatos has been selected as Grand Marshal for the 2017 Military Appreciation Days Parade on May 27 on Farrow Parkway.

In August 2015, Skarlatos and two childhood friends, Spencer Stone and Anthony Sadler, made international headlines when they overpowered a gunman on a Paris-bound train.

For his heroic actions, Alek Skarlatos was awarded the United States Army Soldier’s Medal by President Barack Obama and France’s highest decoration, the Legion of Honour, by French President Francois Hollande. He subsequently was invited to compete on season 21 of ABC TV’s hit show, “Dancing with the Stars,” finishing in third place with professional partner Lindsay Arnold. Skarlatos recently completed a tour of duty in Afghanistan and continues to be a member of the Oregon National Guard.

Recent Grand Marshals for Military Appreciation Days have included Noah Galloway, J.R. Martinez, Montel Williams and Rocky Bleier.

As Grand Marshal, Skarlatos will lead the Military Appreciation Days parade, then greet fans afterward at the Family Picnic in Valor Memorial Garden at The Market Common.

The Military Appreciation Days parade and picnic are just two of the highlights of a month-long “thank you” to our dedicated service men and women along with their families.

Other events this spring include:

• Second Annual Horry County Junior ROTC Drill Competition – 9:00 a.m., Saturday, May 6, Myrtle Beach Pelicans’ Stadium

• Military Family Members Social (following the Junior ROTC Drill Meet) – 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Saturday, May 6, Pelicans’ Picnic Area.

• Myrtle Beach Pelicans’ Military Appreciation Night – 7:05 p.m. game time, Saturday, May 13, Pelicans’ Stadium

• Military Appreciation Days Dinner and Dance – 7:00 p.m., Thursday, May 25, Ballroom, Sheraton Myrtle Beach Convention Center Hotel

• Military Appreciation Days Parade – 10:30 a.m., Saturday, May 27, Farrow Parkway, The Market Common

• Family Picnic – 12:00 to 2:00 p.m., Saturday, May 27, Valor Memorial Garden, The Market Common

• Veterans’ March – 9:00 a.m., Monday, May 29, Ocean Boulevard

• Grand Strand Patriotic Alliance Memorial Day Ceremony – 11:00 a.m., Monday, May 29, The Plaza, Myrtle Beach Convention Center

