Court order halts work on International Drive, county stops soliciting bids

WBTW News Staff Published: Updated:
international-drive

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – On Tuesday the SC Court of Appeals filed a motion that ordered all construction be halted on International Drive pending the outcome of the lawsuit by environmentalists hoping to stop work on the paving project.

Wednesday Lisa Bourcier with Horry County Government confirmed that due to the recent order, work has been halted and the county is cancelling the solicitation of construction bids at this time. Bourcier also said the county would retain the bids in sealed form until further notice.

Horry County began work on International Drive on Aug. 22 after a long legal battle.

The Coastal Conservation League and the South Carolina Wildlife Federation filed a federal lawsuit to stop the paving of International Drive in September.

In the lawsuit filed on Sept. 1, the groups name Horry County, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers as defendants. The complaint challenges a permit issued in July in connection with paving a portion of International Drive and also the issuance of an environmental assessment that found the project would have no significant environmental impact.

 

 

