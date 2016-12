LATTA, SC (WBTW) – The State Highway Patrol website reports a fatal accident happened on Leitner Street Wednesday afternoon.

Dillon County Coroner, Donnie Grimsley, said the victim was 37-year-old Danny Ray “Scotty” Sweat of Latta. Sweat died as a result of the injuries he sustained from the wreck.

According to real time traffic, the crash was reported at 3:44 p.m.

Count on News13 and wbtw.com to bring you the latest in this developing story.