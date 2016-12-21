Deshaun Watson talks potential return to Clemson, undecided on entering draft

CLEMSON, S.C. – Deshaun Watson was honored at Senior Day. The Clemson quarterback graduated last week but his football classification is “junior,” meaning he has one more year of eligibility.

His play on the field warrants a first-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft and his recognition at Clemson Senior day would indicate that the signal-caller has already made his decision about foregoing his senior season to enter the draft, but Watson says his mind isn’t made up.

News 2 asked Watson if he had reflected on Clemson’s upcoming Fiesta Bowl against Ohio State as his last collegiate game.

“I haven’t made my decision yet,” said Watson, commenting on his draft availability at Monday’s Fiesta Bowl media day. “I still have another year so I just kind of go with the flow.”

So you could play one more year of college football?

It would be a shock to Dabo Swinney if Watson returned, seeing that the Tigers have two quarterbacks committed in their 2017 recruiting class but Dabo and his team are solely focused on their New Years Eve plans in Glendale, Arizona where No. 2 Clemson meets No. 3 Ohio State in the Fiesta Bowl (7pm ET).