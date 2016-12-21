Dolly Parton’s Fund distributes nearly $900K to TN families in first days

PIGEON FORGE – Organizers with Dolly Parton’s My People Fund say nearly 900 families have received their first $1,000 checks during the first four days of distribution.

Parton announced earlier this month that families who lost their primary residence in the Gatlinburg and Sevier County wildfires, whether they own or rent, would be eligible to receive $1,000 checks for up to six months.

“It’s a blessing during this holiday season that we are able to help as many families as we have so far,” Parton said. “We know there are more families out there who need our help and we encourage them to be in contact with us before our January distribution.”

A total of 884 families received their initial support during the first days of distribution.

Parton raised more than $9 million during a star-studded telethon last week and the donations kept pouring in afterward during several rebroadcasts. Officials say the entire amount will be distributed to families affected by the fire.

The next distribution is set for January 26 and 27 at the LeConte Events Center in Pigeon Forge.