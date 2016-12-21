Florence police charge man in TD Bank robbery after 3 month investigation

Related Coverage Florence police seek suspect in Thursday bank robbery

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Florence police say one man has been arrested and charged for the robbery at the TD Bank on Pamplico Highway three months ago.

Lt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department says Brian Antwan Myers, 33, of Effingham was arrested Wednesday and charged with bank robbery.

Brandt says the robbery happened around 2:30 p.m. on Sept. 15. Surveillance photos show that the suspect was wearing a straw hat and was armed with a handgun. The suspect was driving a late 1990’s or early 2000’s Bronze GMC Jimmy and drove towards Alligator Road.

Myers is currently being held at the Florence County Detention Center.