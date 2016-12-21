Florence police charge man in TD Bank robbery after 3 month investigation

By Published: Updated:
mug-shot

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Florence police say one man has been arrested and charged for the robbery at the TD Bank on Pamplico Highway three months ago.

Lt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department says Brian Antwan Myers, 33, of Effingham was arrested Wednesday and charged with bank robbery.

Brandt says the robbery happened around 2:30 p.m. on Sept. 15.  Surveillance photos show that  the suspect was wearing a straw hat and was armed with a handgun. The suspect was driving a late 1990’s or early 2000’s Bronze GMC Jimmy and drove towards Alligator Road.

Myers is currently being held at the Florence County Detention Center.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s