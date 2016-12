NORTH MYRTLE BEACH – North Myrtle Beach football coach Blair Hardin is leaving the school to take the same position at River Bluff High School, Hardin confirmed to News13 Tuesday.

Hardin spent three seasons leading the Chiefs. They went 11-2 in 2016, including a region title and No. 1 seed in the playoffs. The Chiefs advanced to the third round. He replaces former Coastal Carolina football coach David Bennett in his new position.