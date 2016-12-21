Horry County sexual assault suspect arrested

UPDATE: Thursday, December 22  – According to online booking reports, Austin Sluss was arrested by the Horry County Sheriff’s Office and booking into J Reuben Long Detention Center.

 

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – The Horry County Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a man wanted for sexually assaulting a minor.

According the the HCPD facebook page, detectives are looking for 25-year-old Austin Charles Sluss.

Sluss is described as being 5’8″ tall, weighs 180 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Detectives have an arrest warrant for Sluss. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact local law enforcement or call the Tip Line at 843-915-8477.

