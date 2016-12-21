McLeod Loris announces childbirth preparation classes

LORIS, SC – McLeod Loris is now offering childbirth preparation classes to expectant parents. Participants attend every Tuesday for 4 weeks to learn about the stages of labor, breathing and positioning techniques, common interventions, pain management options and more.

The class is held at the Center for Health & Fitness in Loris (across from the hospital), from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m., and is free of charge for expectant mothers who plan on delivering at McLeod Loris. The upcoming class dates in 2017, include:

January 3, 10, 17 & 24

March 7, 14, 21 & 28

McLeod Loris recommends that expectant parents begin taking classes early in the third trimester. If you are carrying multiples, or if your doctor has indicated you may be at risk for early labor or bedrest, you may want to take the classes earlier.

To register for the childbirth preparation class, please call McLeod Loris Labor & Delivery at (843) 716-7243. Labor and delivery tours at McLeod Loris can also be scheduled anytime by calling (843) 716-7243.