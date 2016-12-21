SC deputy crashes county vehicle while driving under the influence, troopers say

GREENWOOD, SC— A sheriff’s deputy is accused of crashing a county-registered vehicle while under the influence.

Troopers say Randy Miles, 57, of Greenwood ran off the side of the road and hit a utility pole. The accident happened around 10:10 p.m. Tuesday on Epting Avenue.

Miles was driving a 2006 vehicle registered to the county of Greenwood when he crashed, troopers say.

Troopers say they determined through an investigation that Miles, who wasn’t hurt in the wreck, was under the influence of alcohol.

Miles was booked into the Abbeville County Detention Center where troopers say he refused a breathalyzer test.

Miles is a school resource officer at North Side Middle School.

The sheriff’s office confirmed he serves as a deputy with the department and said Miles was not on duty at the time of the wreck.

“The Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office does not condone driving under the influence. We will investigate the action of this off duty deputy and make any necessary decisions swiftly in accordance with the law,” Ofc. John Long said in a statement.