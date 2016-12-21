Sumter County Sheriff’s Office releases video of break-in at Shamrock Bingo

SUMTER, SC (WBTW) – The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office says they are looking for the suspects shown in surveillance video breaking into Shamrock Bingo and stealing cash and a TV.

Public Information Officer Ken Bell with the Sumter County Sheriff”s Office says the business, located on Broad Street in Sumter, was broken into in the early morning hours of Dec. 9.

Bell says that though the suspects covered their faces during the incident, deputies hope someone will be familiar enough with them to still possibly recognize the two.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.