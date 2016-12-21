Surfside Beach receives several bids to repair pier

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A FEMA Project Specialist for Debris Removal and Overtime has been assigned to work on the Surfside Beach Pier.

According to the Town of Surfside Beach’s Facebook page, five consulting firms have submitted bids regarding the pier FEMA negotiation process.

The contractor awarded the project will negotiate with FEMA, there will be an opportunity for public input and then there will be a construction Request for Proposal.

The town hopes the first meeting date with FEMA to discuss the pier will be in January.

Bids came in from a company in Myrtle Beach as well as companies in New York, Maryland, Illinois and Washington D.C.

