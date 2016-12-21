Victim paralyzed after uncle and nephew involved in NC crossbow incident

MEBANE, NC — An Orange County nephew and his uncle were involved in a weekend crossbow incident that left one of them paralyzed from the waist down, officials say.

The incident happened around 11:20 a.m. Saturday at a home in the 500 block of Mace Road in Mebane, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said in an email.

“Once on scene, deputies located a male victim with life-threatening injuries,” deputies said.

Orange County deputies received a search warrant and searched the home.

After the search, an arrest warrant was obtained on the suspect for a charge of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill/inflicting serious injury, according to deputies.

No names were released and Orange County Sheriff Charles Blackwood did not identify which person involved – the uncle or the nephew — was the victim or the suspect.

As of Tuesday night, the victim is still at Duke Hospital in serious condition, Blackwood said in an email.