Wilson High School student named a Coca-Cola scholar semifinalist

FLORENCE, SC- Travis Dias, a student at Wilson High School has been named a Semifinalist for the 2017 class of the Coca-Cola Scholars Program. With the 2016 class, the Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation will have provided more than 5,700 Scholars nationwide with over $66 million in scholarships.

“As a premier scholarship provider, we recognize our role in helping young people achieve their college goals,” said Mark Davis, President of the Foundation. “The economy continues to affect many students’ ability to attend the college of their choice, so it is critical we continue to stay the course. The Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation received nearly 86,000 applications this year, and the Semifinalists are truly some of the most accomplished students in the country.”

Travis Dias ranks with approximately 1,900 high school seniors who are in the running for 150 college scholarships worth $20,000 each. Students are selected to advance to this next phase based on academic excellence, leadership and service demonstrated in school and community activities. The class of 2017 Coca‑Cola Scholars will mark the 29th consecutive year that the Foundation has awarded scholarships.

Find the full list of Semifinalists from across the country at www.coca-colascholars.org.