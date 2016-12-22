1 shot after home invasion in Mullins, sheriff’s office says

MULLINS, SC (WBTW) – Deputies with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a home invasion that resulted in one victim being shot in the Mullins area Thursday.

Captain Judith Barker with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to Carolinas Hospital for a gunshot victim Thursday morning.

Over the course of the investigation, officials linked the shooting to a home invasion on Belin Court.

Investigators have not yet release the condition of the patient or any information on a possible suspect.

