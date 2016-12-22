Blossomgame’s 15 help Clemson past South Carolina

COLUMBIA (AP) – Jaron Blossomgame had 15 points and 10 rebounds to lead Clemson to a 62-60 victory over No. 22 South Carolina on Wednesday night.

Avry Holmes made three of four free throws in the final 20.3 seconds to give Clemson (9-2) its first road win ever over a ranked nonconference team.

PJ Dozier had a career-high 26 points for the Gamecocks (9-2), but missed a 3-pointer just before the buzzer.

In a game where neither team led by more than four points, the Tigers made the key plays down the stretch.

After Dozier’s final points of the game put the Gamecocks ahead 58-55, Blossomgame tipped in a miss by Shelton Mitchell with 1:28 to go. Marcquise Reed’s free throws with 52.5 seconds left put the Tigers up for good.

Reed finished with 14 points.

Clemson shot 41.2 percent (21 of 51) against a South Carolina defense that came in ranked third in the country allowing teams to make just 34.6 percent of their shots.