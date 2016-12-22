Deadly Horry County crash blocks Bay Road

Bay Road Crash View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Photo credit: Jerry Moore Photo credit: Jerry Moore Photo credit: Jerry Moore Photo credit: Jerry Moore Photo credit: Jerry Moore

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in Horry County Thursday morning.

The SCHP website shows that the crash happened just before 3:30 a.m. L/Cpl Matt Southern said least one person was killed in the crash in the area of 6367 Bay Road. That is just south of Blue Heron Blvd. off of S.C. Hwy. 707.

Pictures from News13 viewer Jerry Moore showed a heavily damage car with emergency responders on the scene. The SCHP website reported the road was still blocked in both directions as of 6:20 a.m.

No other details are available. It is unclear how long the road will be blocked.

Count on News13 and WBTW.com for updates.