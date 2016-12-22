Deadly Horry County crash blocks Bay Road

By and Published: Updated:
Photo credit: Jerry Moore
Photo credit: Jerry Moore

Bay Road Crash

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in Horry County Thursday morning.

The SCHP website shows that the crash happened just before 3:30 a.m. L/Cpl Matt Southern said least one person was killed in the crash in the area of 6367 Bay Road. That is just south of Blue Heron Blvd. off of S.C. Hwy. 707.

Pictures from News13 viewer Jerry Moore showed a heavily damage car with emergency responders on the scene. The SCHP website reported the road was still blocked in both directions as of 6:20 a.m.

No other details are available. It is unclear how long the road will be blocked.

Count on News13 and WBTW.com for updates.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s