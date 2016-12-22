Deputies ask for help locating woman wanted on assault and battery, larceny charges

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Investigators with the Horry County Sheriff’s Office are looking for a suspect in reference to an assault and battery incident.

According to a post on the Horry County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, deputies are looking for Alaina Palacios for assault and battery first degree and petit larceny.

Deputies say Palacios is 5’6″ tall, 135 pounds with brown hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Horry County Sheriff’s Office Warrant Division at 843-915-8347 or County Dispatch at 843-248-1520.

