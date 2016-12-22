Deputies work to locate man wanted on drug, weapon charges

By Published:
jenkins-mug

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Deputies with the Horry County Sheriff’s Office are looking for a man wanted in reference to weapon and drug charges.

According to a post on the Horry County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, deputies are looking for James Jenkins for sale or delivery of pistol to unlawful person and trafficking heroin, morphine.

Investigators say Jenkins is 5’8″ tall, 190 pounds, and he was last seen in the Loris area of Horry County.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Horry County Sheriff’s Office Warrant Division at 843-915-8347 or County Dispatch at 843-248-1520.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s