Deputies work to locate man wanted on drug, weapon charges

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Deputies with the Horry County Sheriff’s Office are looking for a man wanted in reference to weapon and drug charges.

According to a post on the Horry County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, deputies are looking for James Jenkins for sale or delivery of pistol to unlawful person and trafficking heroin, morphine.

Investigators say Jenkins is 5’8″ tall, 190 pounds, and he was last seen in the Loris area of Horry County.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Horry County Sheriff’s Office Warrant Division at 843-915-8347 or County Dispatch at 843-248-1520.