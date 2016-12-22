Ebtron Expanding Operations In Horry County

LORIS, SC (WBTW) A Loris based company that designs and manufactures air flow measuring devices, is expanding its operations in Horry County. Ebtron is expected to bring more than $2.5 million of new capital investment and lead to the creation of 100 new jobs over the next five years.

To expand its operations in Horry County, the company will construct up to four additional facilities on property adjacent to its current location off of U.S. Highway 701 in Loris.

“It’s always a great day when we can celebrate the success and growth of one of our companies,” South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley said. “The fact that Ebtron is able to continue to invest in our people and has decided to create 100 new jobs here is a huge win for Team South Carolina, and we couldn’t be more excited to see the impact that this fantastic company continues to have in Horry County.”

Ebtron, along with its sister companies, designs and manufactures innovative measurement solutions for the monitoring and maintenance of air quality, humidity, climate and other environmental conditions. Ebtron serves customers across a variety of industries, including healthcare, manufacturing, educational, laboratory and office settings.

We are excited and appreciative of the outstanding effort provided by the Myrtle Beach Economic Development Corporation (MBEDC) over the past several years to keep our businesses in South Carolina, and specifically, Horry County,” Ebtron President Dave Dougan said. “We are also very grateful of the support from our local community and elected officials that have supported our effort to remain in the county. We look forward to continued growth and community service in our great county.”

Ebtron will hire for a wide variety of positions, and those looking to apply should visit the SC Works website.

The information above is courtesy of a submitted press release from the South Carolina Governor’s Office