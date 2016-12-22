Give the ‘Gift of Life’ this holiday season by donating blood to the American Red Cross

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – If you are still looking for gift ideas it is not too late to give ‘The Gift of Life’.

The holidays are a critical season for the American Red Cross. With many donors on vacation for the holidays, American Red Cross officials say this time of year is a difficult time to collect blood.

The Red Cross encourages you to give ‘The Gift of Life’ this holiday season. They hope to have 500 donors a day to meet the needs of 50 hospitals throughout our area.

Catharine Shranko, American Red Cross Account Manager said, “Giving the gift of life is such special a thing, there is nothing else we can substitute for a unit of blood. It is imperative that we have blood on hand for our hospital patients.”

Donors of all blood types are encouraged to give blood to help patients this holiday season.

One donor turned volunteer, Victoria Poole, gives blood each year, says she feels honored to give to others in need.

Poole explains, “For me it’s just the fact of giving back. Maybe I don’t have clothes to give or money to give or money to give but if I give blood that’s just as good as if I give clothes or money.”

The Red Cross is in need of blood and platlets. The donation process is 45 minutes to an hour but the reward could save someone’s life. You can visit any site for a walk in or schedule an appointment by visiting redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

If you donate blood from December 22nd through January 8th you will receive a ‘thank you’ long sleeved Red Cross shirt.

The full list of Upcoming blood donation opportunities:

Chesterfield

Cheraw

1/17/2017: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., First United Methodist Church, Third Street

1/20/2017: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Schaeffler Group USA, 1 Ina Drive

1/9/2017: 3 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., Shiloh United Methodist Church, 3220 Hwy 102

Jefferson

1/7/2017: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Bethel Baptist Church, 11078 Hwy 151

Mc Bee

1/18/2017: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Mar Mac Wire, 229 Mar Mac Wire Road

_______________

Clarendon

Manning

12/27/2016: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Manning United Methodist Church, 17 East Rigby Street

12/28/2016: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., McLeod Health Clarendon, 50 Hospital Street

_______________

Darlington

Hartsville

12/27/2016: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., YMCA Hartsville, 111 East Carolina Avenue

1/11/2017: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center, 1304 West Bobo Newson Hwy

_______________

Florence

12/23/2016: 6 a.m. – 2 p.m., Florence Blood Donation Center, 1555 W. Palmetto Street

12/24/2016: 6 a.m. – 2 p.m., Florence Blood Donation Center, 1555 W. Palmetto Street

12/27/2016: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m., Florence Blood Donation Center, 1555 W. Palmetto Street

12/28/2016: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Florence Blood Donation Center, 1555 W. Palmetto Street

12/30/2016: 6 a.m. – 2 p.m., Florence Blood Donation Center, 1555 W. Palmetto Street

12/31/2016: 6 a.m. – 2 p.m., Florence Blood Donation Center, 1555 W. Palmetto Street

1/3/2017: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m., Florence Blood Donation Center, 1555 W. Palmetto Street

1/4/2017: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Florence Blood Donation Center, 1555 W. Palmetto Street

1/6/2017: 6 a.m. – 2 p.m., Florence Blood Donation Center, 1555 W. Palmetto Street

1/6/2017: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Lowes – Florence, 2301 David H McLeod Blvd

1/7/2017: 6 a.m. – 2 p.m., Florence Blood Donation Center, 1555 W. Palmetto Street

1/10/2017: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m., Florence Blood Donation Center, 1555 W. Palmetto Street

1/10/2017: 1:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Central United Methodist Church, 225 West Cheves Street

1/11/2017: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Florence Blood Donation Center, 1555 W. Palmetto Street

1/13/2017: 6 a.m. – 2 p.m., Florence Blood Donation Center, 1555 W. Palmetto Street

1/14/2017: 6 a.m. – 2 p.m., Florence Blood Donation Center, 1555 W. Palmetto Street

1/17/2017: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m., Florence Blood Donation Center, 1555 W. Palmetto Street

1/18/2017: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Florence Blood Donation Center, 1555 W. Palmetto Street

1/19/2017: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Vulcraft, 1501 W Darlington St

1/19/2017: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Florence Darlington Tech, 2715 W. Lucas Street

1/19/2017: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m., Magnolia Mall, 2701 DAVID MCLEOD BLVD

1/20/2017: 6 a.m. – 2 p.m., Florence Blood Donation Center, 1555 W. Palmetto Street

1/20/2017: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Florence County Recreation, 710 South Irby Street

1/21/2017: 6 a.m. – 2 p.m., Florence Blood Donation Center, 1555 W. Palmetto Street

Lake City

1/12/2017: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Lake City Community Hospital, 258 North Ron McNair Blvd

1/13/2017: 8:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Carolina Academy, 315 North Country Club Road

_______________

Georgetown

Pawleys Island

12/22/2016: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., St. Peter’s Lutheran Church- Pawleys Island, 65 Crooked Oak Drive

_______________

Horry

Conway

12/28/2016: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Conway Medical Center Admin Building, 300 Singleton Ridge Road

Little River

1/3/2017: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Grace Christian Fellowship, 1223 State Hwy 57 North

1/9/2017: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Little River United Methodist Church, 1629 Hwy 17

Murrells Inlet

1/13/2017: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Waccamaw Medical Park South, 4367 Riverwood Drive

1/13/2017: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Waccamaw Community Hospital, 4070 Highway 17 Bypass

1/15/2017: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., St. Michael’s Catholic Church, 572 Cypress Avenue

1/17/2017: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Belin United Methodist Church, 4183 Highway 17 Business

Myrtle Beach

12/22/2016: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Palmetto Pointe Apartments, 3919 Carnegie Ave

12/22/2016: 12 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Myrtle Beach Blood Donation Center, 3681 Renee Drive Unit #4

12/23/2016: 7 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Myrtle Beach Blood Donation Center, 3681 Renee Drive Unit #4

12/27/2016: 7 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Myrtle Beach Blood Donation Center, 3681 Renee Drive Unit #4

12/28/2016: 12 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Myrtle Beach Blood Donation Center, 3681 Renee Drive Unit #4

12/29/2016: 12 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Myrtle Beach Blood Donation Center, 3681 Renee Drive Unit #4

12/30/2016: 7 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Myrtle Beach Blood Donation Center, 3681 Renee Drive Unit #4

12/30/2016: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., YMCA of Coastal Carolina, 5000 Claire Chapin Epps Dr

1/3/2017: 7 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Myrtle Beach Blood Donation Center, 3681 Renee Drive Unit #4

1/4/2017: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., SeaGlass Towers, 1400 N. Ocean Blvd

1/4/2017: 12 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Myrtle Beach Blood Donation Center, 3681 Renee Drive Unit #4

1/5/2017: 12 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Myrtle Beach Blood Donation Center, 3681 Renee Drive Unit #4

1/6/2017: 7 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Myrtle Beach Blood Donation Center, 3681 Renee Drive Unit #4

1/10/2017: 7 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Myrtle Beach Blood Donation Center, 3681 Renee Drive Unit #4

1/11/2017: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Santee Cooper – Grand Strand, 305A Gardner Lacy Road

1/11/2017: 12 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Myrtle Beach Blood Donation Center, 3681 Renee Drive Unit #4

1/12/2017: 12 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Myrtle Beach Blood Donation Center, 3681 Renee Drive Unit #4

1/13/2017: 7 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Myrtle Beach Blood Donation Center, 3681 Renee Drive Unit #4

1/17/2017: 7 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Myrtle Beach Blood Donation Center, 3681 Renee Drive Unit #4

1/18/2017: 12 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Myrtle Beach Blood Donation Center, 3681 Renee Drive Unit #4

1/19/2017: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m., Healthfinders at Coastal Grand Mall, 2000 Coastal Grand Circle #520

1/19/2017: 12 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Myrtle Beach Blood Donation Center, 3681 Renee Drive Unit #4

1/20/2017: 7 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Myrtle Beach Blood Donation Center, 3681 Renee Drive Unit #4

North Myrtle Beach

12/28/2016: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., North Myrtle Beach Aquatics and Fitness Center, 1100 Second Ave South

1/12/2017: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, 706 14th Ave South

12/23/2016: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Walmart-Myrtle Beach North, 550 Hwy 17 North

1/6/2017: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Walmart-Myrtle Beach North, 550 Hwy 17 North

Surfside Beach

1/9/2017: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., First Baptist Church – Surfside, 711 16th Avenue North

_______________

Marion

Marion

1/7/2017: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Marion Baptist Church, 106 South Main Street

1/14/2017: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Ebenezer Southern United Methodist Church, 1048 Dudley Road

1/14/2017: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Ebenezer Southern United Methodist Church, 1048 Dudley Road

Mullins

1/20/2017: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Anderson Brothers Bank, 102 North Main Street, Po Box 310

_______________

Marlboro

Bennettsville

1/5/2017: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Bennettsville Community Center, 714 N. Marlboro Road