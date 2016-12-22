Grand Strand Health spreads holiday cheer to local families

MYRTLE BEACH, SC – Directors with Grand Strand Health rolled up their sleeves and wrapped gifts for a good cause.

Grand Strand Health decided to spread some holiday magic this season to the children of its employees. “This year the Employee Advisory Group decided to help their colleagues’ families because of the hardships many are facing from the aftermath of Hurricane Matthew and other hardships in their lives,” states Mark Sims, CEO of Grand Strand Health.

Grand Strand Health staff including some physician practices and the medical staff at Grand Strand Medical Center chose a child’s name from The Caring Tree in the hospital cafeteria and purchased “wish list” items that the children asked for and needed for this holiday season.

Directors spent all day Friday, December 16, wrapping the gifts. Community outreach is important to the hospital. “It is important of us to step up and help our community in times of need, and right now, its children of our employees who need our help,” Sims expresses. More than 90 children will receive gifts from Santa’s Helpers this week.

In addition to supporting employees’ children this holiday season, Grand Strand Health also donated 15 turkeys to New Directions for Men, formerly Street Reach Ministries.

