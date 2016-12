CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Officers with the Horry County Police Department are investigating a shooting near Conway.

Lt. Raul Denis with the Horry County Police Department confirms the shooting happened at 1211 Pink Lane around 10 a.m. Thursday.

Denis also says one male victim was transported to the hospital with gunshot wounds.

Officials have not yet released information on a possible suspect.

