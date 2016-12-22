Horry County police search for man wanted for harassing phone calls, text messages

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Horry County Police are looking for a man wanted on harassment charges.

According to Lt. Randall Ghent with Horry County Government, 58-year-old Jeffrey Stephens is wanted for harassment first degree.  Ghent says Stephens also has prior harassment second degree and a malicious damage charges.

The incident report from police says a woman reportedly received harassing phone calls and text messages from the suspect from several different phone numbers.

Police say his last known location was around the Highway 501 and Waterway area and may not have a permanent address.  Officers also say Stephens drives a moped.

Anyone with information is asked to call Horry County police.

