PGA Superstore offers golfing gift ideas

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Steve Chadwick with the Myrtle Beach PGA Tour Superstore joined News13 Now at 9 a.m. on Thursday. He shared some ideas for gift ideas for golfers.

Chadwick said technology in golf if becoming more and more popular. New technology is found in everything from clubs to watches and rangefinders. Watch the video to learn more about some top picks this season. The following is also a list of popular gifts in golf.