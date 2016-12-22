PGA Superstore offers golfing gift ideas

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Steve Chadwick with the Myrtle Beach PGA Tour Superstore joined News13 Now at 9 a.m. on Thursday. He shared some ideas for gift ideas for golfers.
Chadwick said technology in golf if becoming more and more popular. New technology is found in everything from clubs to watches and rangefinders. Watch the video to learn more about some top picks this season. The following is also a list of popular gifts in golf.
|PGA TOUR SUPERSTORE TOP HOLIDAY GIFTS
|Category
|PRICE
|Titleist ProV1 and ProvV1x
|Golf balls
|$47.99
|Callaway’s Chrome Soft
|Golf balls
|$39.99
|Bridgestone e60
|Golf balls
|$20
|Titleist 917 line of clubs
|Clubs
|$319-499
|PING’s G driver
|Clubs
|$399
|TaylorMade’s M1 and M2
|Clubs
|$199-399
|Scotty Cameron line of limited edition putters
|Putters
|$379
|Odyssey White Hot RX.
|Putters
|$159-179
|Cleveland’s RTX 3.0 Graphite wedge
|Wedge
|$139
|Fourteen UT-612 Hybrid
|Women’s Club
|$249
|Garmin S20
|GPS/Technology
|$199
|Bushnell Tour V3 JOLT Patriot Pack
|Rangefinder
|$249
|Puma Fleece Quarter Zip Nike Therma Fit
|Men’s Apparel
|$65
|Under Armour Tips Daytona Quarter Zip
|Men’s Apparel
|$89
|Foot Joy Super-lites women’s golf shoe
|Women’s footwear
|$79
|Stocking Stuffers & Accessories
|Accessories
|$9-25