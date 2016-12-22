PGA Superstore offers golfing gift ideas

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Steve Chadwick with the Myrtle Beach PGA Tour Superstore joined News13 Now at 9 a.m. on Thursday. He shared some ideas for gift ideas for golfers.

Chadwick said technology in golf if becoming more and more popular. New technology is found in everything from clubs to watches and rangefinders. Watch the video to learn more about some top picks this season. The following is also a list of popular gifts in golf.

PGA TOUR SUPERSTORE TOP HOLIDAY GIFTS Category PRICE
Titleist ProV1 and ProvV1x Golf balls $47.99
Callaway’s Chrome Soft Golf balls $39.99
Bridgestone e60 Golf balls $20
Titleist 917 line of clubs Clubs $319-499
PING’s G driver Clubs $399
TaylorMade’s M1 and M2   Clubs $199-399
Scotty Cameron line of limited edition putters Putters $379
Odyssey White Hot RX. Putters $159-179
Cleveland’s RTX 3.0 Graphite wedge Wedge $139
Fourteen UT-612 Hybrid Women’s Club $249
Garmin S20 GPS/Technology $199
Bushnell Tour V3 JOLT Patriot Pack Rangefinder $249
Puma Fleece Quarter Zip Nike Therma Fit Men’s Apparel $65
Under Armour Tips Daytona Quarter Zip   Men’s Apparel $89
Foot Joy Super-lites women’s golf shoe Women’s footwear $79
Stocking Stuffers & Accessories Accessories $9-25

