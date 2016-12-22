Social media consultant helps parents with smartphone rules for kids

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Dorien Morin, social media consultant with More In Media, joined News13 Now at 9 a.m. on Thursday. Just in time for Christmas gift-giving Morin explained how parents can figure out if their children are ready for a smartphone. She also explained how a contract can help parents regulate smart and healthful uses of smartphones by their kids.

Watch the video to learn more about Morin’s advice. Also, click here to read her tips and get a copy of a parent-child cell phone contract that you can adapt and use for yourself.

 

