Sumter police search for woman accused of using stolen debit card

SUMTER, SC (WBTW) – Detectives with the Sumter Police Department are working to identify a suspect accused of making purchases with a stolen debit card.

The press release from Public Information Officer Tonyia McGirt says surveillance video shows the woman leaving a local business after using the card. McGirt says the card has also been used at businesses in Lake City and Myrtle Beach.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sumter Police Department at 803-436-2700 or call Crime Stoppers at 803-436-2718.