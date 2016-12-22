Stormtracker13 Thursday Forecast

The sun will be back again today with even warmer temperatures. High pressure will stay in control of our weather today, keeping the sunshine around. It will warm into the 60s this afternoon. A weak cold front will move through today, and could bring a few clouds, but no rain is expected. It will cool a bit on Friday with high temperatures in the mid 50s, then we will warm back into the 60s for the weekend. The weather will stay mild into next week. A cold front will move through on Tuesday with a slight chance for showers, then a small cool down for the middle of next week.

Today, mostly sunny and mild. Highs 64 inland, 62 beaches.

Tonight, mainly clear and cold. Lows 34-38 inland, 39-41 beaches.

Friday, partly sunny and cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.