Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office makes arrest in armed robbery case

KINGSTREE, SC (WBTW) – The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office says they have arrested one person for the armed robbery at Buster Graham’s Club earlier in the month.

On Thursday, around 6:45 a.m., the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office and Kingstree Police Department arrested Major at Hampton Place Apartments in Kingstree without incident.  Investigator Alex Edwards with the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office says 32-year-old David Jeffrey Major was charged with armed robbery, assault second degree and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Major was arrested in connection with the armed robbery incident that happened at 27 Cypress Avenue in Kingstree also known as “Buster Graham’s Club” on Dec. 9.

Major will remain in the Williamsburg County Detention Center until bond is posted.

Officials say the investigation into this incident is ongoing.

