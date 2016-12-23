2 shot in early morning Florence bar after argument

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – The Florence County Sheriffs Office is investigating a shooting that happened at a Florence bar Friday morning.

According to a press release, the shooting happened around 3 a.m. at the Que Time Sports Bar just off Irby Street.

Deputies say two individuals received gunshot wounds after a verbal altercation inside the bar and then in the parking lot.

Both subjects were transported to an area hospital for treatment. One subject was released from the hospital and is in custody. The other subject remains hospitalized.

No additional information on the condition of this subject is available at this time.