Director of Horry County Animal Care Center arrested on domestic violence charge

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) – Horry County Police arrested Garry Gause, the Director of Horry County’s Animal Care Center, confirmed the county’s spokeswoman Lisa Bourcier on Friday. Bourcier also confirmed Gause resigned Friday.

A booking record from the county’s J. Reuben Long Detention Center shows Gause, 57, was booked at 1:42 a.m. on Friday. He is charged with 2nd degree domestic violence, and bond was set at $2,500 the record showed. The record also showed Gause was released just before noon on Friday.

No other details about the arrest were immediately available. WBTW has requested a police report from the Horry County Police Department’s public information officer.