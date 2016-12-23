Director of Horry County Animal Care Center arrested on domestic violence charge

By Published: Updated:

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) – Horry County Police arrested Garry Gause, the Director of Horry County’s Animal Care Center, confirmed the county’s spokeswoman Lisa Bourcier on Friday. Bourcier also confirmed Gause resigned Friday.

Garry Gause (source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)
Garry Gause (source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)

A booking record from the county’s J. Reuben Long Detention Center shows Gause, 57, was booked at 1:42 a.m. on Friday. He is charged with 2nd degree domestic violence, and bond was set at $2,500 the record showed. The record also showed Gause was released just before noon on Friday.

No other details about the arrest were immediately available. WBTW has requested a police report from the Horry County Police Department’s public information officer.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s