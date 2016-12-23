Hartsville Police investigate Walmart theft

HARTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – Hartsville Police are investigating a recent theft at an area Walmart.

Lt .Mark Blair, spokesman for the Hartsville Police Department, says three men entered the store in Hartsville around 10 p.m. Thursday and went to the garden center. Blair says two of the men stole cash drawers, while the third acted as a lookout.

Investigators say a substantial amount of money was taken from the store.

Anyone with information on the identities or locations of the suspects is asked to call the Hartsville Police Department at (843) 383-3029.

