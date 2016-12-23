Man accused of murdering SC fire chief’s daughter

SPARTANBURG, SC — Deputies have charged a man with murder in the death of Tiffany Dale Cartee.

The 31-year-old Spartanburg County woman was fatally shot night Thursday on Bennett Dairy Road.

Jefferson Lee Perry III, 24, of Cowpens has been charged with murder in Cartee’s death. Perry is also charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Deputies say their investigation revealed that Perry shot Cartee while they were in a moving vehicle. Two others were also in the SUV at the time of the shooting. After Perry opened fire, deputies say they crashed into a tree.

An officer responded to the shooting around 6:07 p.m. Thursday and saw a 2003 Ford Expedition crashed into a tree in the front yard of a home in the 400 block of Bennet Dairy Road. The deputy found Cartee in the vehicle with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to her head, according to an incident report.

The two eyewitnesses told a deputy that Perry shot and killed Cartee at the intersection of Enola Station and Bennet Dairy Road.

Perry fled from the scene of the wreck. He was tracked down by the sheriff’s office canine team to a crawl space under a residence.

Perry has been charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. He was jailed shortly after midnight, but started complaining that his head was hurting from the wreck and was taken to the hospital for an evaluation.

As of Friday morning, Perry remains in the hospital.

Deputies say the shooting appears to be domestic related.