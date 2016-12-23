Myrtle Beach opens bids for Doug Shaw Stadium renovation project

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – After receiving bids since Dec. 1, the city of Myrtle Beach was scheduled to hold a bid opening meeting on Friday, Dec. 23. The purpose of the 1 p.m. meeting is to open bids and verify that they meet the requirements for the project.

WBTW reported when the city began accepting bids at the beginning of the month. According to the city’s notice to bidders, the project will include “construction of a new press box, new home and visitor side support buildings, expanded visitor side bleacher seating, replacement of aluminum home side bleacher seats, new entry plaza and walks, new track sprint chutes and replacement of the existing synthetic turf football field.”

According to city records, representatives from 14 contracting companies attended a pre-bid meeting on Dec. 12. The city originally expected the project to cost more than $6 million. It is unclear how the Horry County School system’s reluctance to contribute money could affect the scope of the project.