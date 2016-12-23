Pair wanted in car break-in and debit card theft arrested during HCPD traffic stop

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A couple wanted for a vehicle break-in and debit card theft from earlier this year have been arrested.

According to a press release from Horry County Police, the North Myrtle Beach Police Department was asking for the public’s help locating Maurice Delvon Isaiah and Kimaysh Taylor Liles of the Loris area. Both were wanted on charges of breaking and entering of a vehicle, financial transaction card theft and petit larceny.

The pair was arrested after traffic stop on Barnhill Road Thursday. Isaiah was also charged with driving under suspension, operating an uninsured vehicle, unlawful carry of a pistol, felon in possession of a firearm, and giving false information to p.

Liles was charged with unlawful carry of a pistol and giving false information to police. Both were transported to the Horry County Detention Center.

North Myrtle Beach Police say the pair broke into a car parked at the 17th Avenue North beach access in North Myrtle Beach on September 1 and stole a purse from the car. They later used a debit/credit card to purchase items at a Walmart store, the release stated.