Santa hands out treats, then robs bank

MEMPHIS, TN — A man wearing a Santa mask robbed a Memphis credit union Wednesday after spreading a little holiday cheer, police said.

About 10 a.m. Wednesday, “Santa” walked into the Memphis City Employee Credit Union at 4135 Elvis Presley Boulevard and started handing out candy canes and wishing employees and customers a merry Christmas, according to Memphis police.

Then he walked to a teller and handed her a note demanding money from the cash drawer, police said.

He took the money, left the bank and walked away, police said.

Police are asking people to help them find the robber. He’s described as a black man about 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing about 150 pounds, wearing a red shirt, black pants, black shoes and a Santa mask. Video shows him taking the mask off after he leaves the credit union.

Officials are urging anyone with information that might help them solve the case to call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.